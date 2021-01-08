Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2029

Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market: Introduction

Liquid-applied Roof Coating is a process of waterproofing a roof that involves the application of the fully bonded, monolithic, liquid-based coating on the roof. It is suitable for all types of roof, including flat, pitched and domes. These liquid-applied roof coating system restores the deteriorating and provides durability, highly efficient weatherability, and cost-efficient roofing system.

The liquid-applied roof coating is ideal for maintaining the room temperature inside the building, absorbing UV radiations and waterproof roof. It can be applied in both reroofing and new construction. Various roof coating materials can be Liquid-applied such as acrylic, silicone, blended, PMMA, asphalt, polyurethane, amongst others. Technological advancement and rising awareness about the environment, the manufacturers have developed eco-friendly liquid roof coatings with ultra-low or no volatile organic compounds (VOC). The global demand for liquid-applied roof coating system has expected to grow with the healthy CAGR in the coming years.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4258

Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the growth of Liquid-applied roof coating market is its growing demand in the building & construction industry — the ever-increasing demand for cool roofing system to maintain the temperature of the building. Liquid-applied roof coating is a cost-effective method providing high performance, safety, and easy installation. The rising awareness about the harmful effect of UV radiation and rising global warming has increased the consumption of Liquid-applied roof coating system. In addition to this, the availability of multiple products attracts end-users to install a variety of Liquid-applied roof coating systems.

The growing improvement in the structure of building and increased spending on roofing system has proliferated the use of Liquid-applied roof coating, majorly in commercial segment. Moreover, advancement in technology and rising environmental concerns have further resulted in the massive demand for eco-friendly Liquid-applied roof coatings. Manufacturers are continuously developing innovative products to hold a strong position in the growing market. Regulatory bodies also play a vital role in the Liquid-applied roof coating system and the adverse impact of regulations can dampen the growth of the market.

Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market: Segmentation

The global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Based on the type, the global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented as:

Acrylic Coatings

Asphalt Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Silicone Coatings

Blended Coating

PMMA Coating

Others

Based on the application, the global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Based on region, the global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4258

Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds the majority of the share in liquid-applied roof coating market owing to the massive demand for cool roofing to increase energy efficiency, increasing the use of coating in roofing, and augmented application of liquid roofing in new construction to improve the life span. Increase in construction spending in developing as well as developed regions are further driving the demand for the Liquid-applied roof coating system. In Europe, the overall building & construction industry is matured, resulting in stagnant growth in the Liquid-applied roof coating market. Shift of the construction industry to developing economies such as China and India owing to stable economic growth and increase in disposable income has increased the consumption of Liquid-applied roof coating in the countries. In Latin America, due to increasing demand for energy-efficient house cooling system, the Liquid-applied roof coating market will witness significant growth in the coming years. The demand for Liquid-applied roof coating in Middle East & Africa is mostly driven by the rising economy and increased construction spending of GCC Countries, resulting in steep growth in the Liquid-applied roof coating market.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support>>> https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4258/S

Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., 3M, National Coatings Corp., GAF Materials, Gardner-Gibson, Garland Polyglass, and Tremco amongst others. The Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is fragmented with the presence of diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.