Lactase Market Update: Key Business Segments Spiral Up Again

The changing lifestyles across the globe have been severely affecting the food habits and health of people. The number of lactose-intolerant people in several regions across the globe is also increasing. This can also be attributed to the growing geriatric population across the globe. According to a few studies, there are 10-20% of people are lactose intolerant in the US alone. Some ethnicities harbor this problem in higher percentages. Lactose supplements are prescribed for said individuals, or lactose is added to the dairy product to break down lactose before consumption. Due to these disorders, there is the avoidance of the intake of dairy products. In the long term, the avoidance of said products can lead to problems like osteoporosis.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark),Kerry Inc. (Ireland),Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands),Novozymes (Denmark),Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich) (Germany),DuPont (United States),Senson (Finland),Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan),Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India),Enmex (Mexico)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Neutral Lactase, Acid Lactase), Application (Food & beverage (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-cream, Others), Pharmaceutical products & dietary supplements), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source (Fungi, Yeast, Bacteria)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising cases of lactose intolerance and growing demand from lactose-free dairy product manufacturers

Growth Drivers

Rising innovations and new product developments in the application market to drive the demand for lactase enzyme

Restraints that are major highlights:

Shifting preferences toward dairy-free alternatives

Opportunities

Increase demand for lactase from direct consumers for preparing lactose-free products

Research & development and new sources of lactase extraction

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

