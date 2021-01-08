Isomerization Catalyst Market Latest Review: Know More about Industry Gainers

Catalytic isomerization is used to convert n-butane to isobutane, that may alkylated to liquid hydrocarbons . This process is used to convert relatively low octane number paraffin’s to desirable isoparaffin’s which have high octane number. These catalyst are used in refineries, petrochemical plants, and gas processing plants. The end use industry has continued to increase in commercial application, as the world demand for gasoline and petrochemicals has experienced steady growth over the past decade. There are two types of isomerization catalysts that are the standard with high chlorine content, which is considered quite active, and the zeolite catalyst.

Study by Type (Standard Isomerization Catalyst, Zeolite Catalyst), Application (Refineries, Petrochemical, Gas Processing, Polymer Manufacturing, Others), Components (N-Butane, Isobutane, 2-Methyl Butane), Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Medical, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasingly stringent regulations have been enacted in most regions of the world, driving the increased demand for clean fuels

Growing Adoption of petroleum feedstocks in the ethylene, propylene, and butadiene in North America, particularly in the United States

Growth Drivers

Rising Use of Refinery Catalyst in Clean Fuel Technologies and Emission Control to Reduce Air Pollution

Increasing Demand from Rapidly Growing Industries such as the Oil & Gas Industry and Automotive Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

Presence of Alternative Energy

Volatility in Prices of Raw Material

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Refineries will further increase the demand for Refinery Catalyst

Increasing the demand from Middle East Region due to High Oil and Gas Exploration Activities

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting merger & acquisition, expansion, investments, new development in existing products and collaboration as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansion and acquisition so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined strategies.

