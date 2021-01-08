Bitumen Emulsifier Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events Over 2029

Bitumen Emulsifier Market: an overview

Bitumen Emulsifiers are the additives that are added to the bitumen to be able to stabilize the bitumen slurry with water. These emulsifiers are surface active agents that permit the dilution with water. Addition of water facilitates the ease of usage as the bitumen is not required to heat before use. Bitumen Emulsifiers can of 3 types namely, cationic, anionic and non- ionic. Chemically, anionic Bitumen Emulsifiers are based on fatty acids reacted with base such as caustic soda or potash to form a salt. It is this salt that acts as active Bitumen Emulsifier. Cationic Bitumen Emulsifiers are acid salts of amine prepared from fatty acids. These compounds include diamines, quaternary ammonium salts or ethoxylated derivatives. Today, bitumen emulsions have more than 20% of the share in the global bitumen market and have grown at the exponential rates since their introduction.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4254

Bitumen Emulsifier Market: Dynamics

The use of Bitumen Emulsifiers have increased at fair rates in the global market in the recent times. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of development projects across the globe especially the Asia-Pacific. The demand for quick setting Bitumen Emulsifiers has grown at healthy rates in the past & is expected to drive the market for Bitumen Emulsifiers over the foreseeable period as well. This growth in Bitumen Emulsifier market is a result of rapid urbanization in the developing countries and repair of existing roads in the developed and under developed economies.

The US has the world’s largest road network followed by China & India. The Road US network comprises approximately 4.3 million kilometers of paved road and most of them use bitumen emulsion for repairs and new constructions. In emerging economies such as India, the rate of road construction has increased significantly in the recent years and the use of cationic Bitumen Emulsifiers in these roads have also increased as a result. As per the government statistics, roads have been built by a rate of 26.93 Km per day in 2018.

The demand in the region is further expected to increase with the rapid construction of new roads mainly highways and increased adoption of bitumen emulsion in these roads. As per the industry experts, the Bitumen Emulsifier consumption would outpace production over the mid -term forecast India. The consumption of Bitumen Emulsifier has also increased due to rise in road recycling and repair rates. Roof waterproofing application of bitumen, has also increased the consumption of non- ionic Bitumen Emulsifiers. Certain Bitumen Emulsifiers also offer the flexibility of imparting color and are among the recent trends in the industry. This color is imparted using the cold mix process and offer a variety of colors such as red, brown, yellow, blue, green orange, grey and beige.

The global bitumen market is restrained to high degree in the recent past due to the environmental hazards created by the use of bitumen and this has impacted the global Bitumen Emulsifier market as well. The increasing rate of concrete in the road construction can also hamper the Bitumen Emulsifier market growth.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4254

Bitumen Emulsifier Market: Segments

On the basis of setting type, the Bitumen Emulsifier market is segmented into

Rapid Setting

Medium Setting

Slow setting

On the basis of emulsifier type, the market is segmented as

Cationic emulsifiers

Anionic Emulsifiers

Non-Ionic Emulsifiers

On the basis of application, the Bitumen Emulsifier market is segmented into

Spray application Surface dressing Tack coat Prime coat Others

Mixing Cold Mixed Grave emulsion Slurry seal Others



On the basis of geographic regions, the market for Bitumen Emulsifier is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Bitumen Emulsifier: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the global Bitumen Emulsifier market over the forecast period. This growth can be linked to the increasing road network in the region along with the maintenance of the existing network. The market growth in Europe & North America region is expected to remain low over the forecast period most of the Bitumen Emulsifier consumption in the region is expected to be in form of road repairs and roof waterproofing solutions. Latin America and Middle East Africa region are also expected to experience health growth in the Bitumen Emulsifier market with the increasing number of roads & construction projects.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support>>> https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4254/S

Bitumen Emulsifier: Key Players

The market of Bitumen Emulsifier is fairly fragmented with the presence of local players in the regional markets. However, some of the global players have strong hold in the market that include Evonik Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, Macismo International Limited, Zydex Industries, Kao Corporation, Shaoxing Shangyu Simo Research Institute of Organic Chemistry, CRODA industrial Chemicals, McAsphalt Industries Limited and others.

More from FactMR Chemical & Material Intelligence

About Us:

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com