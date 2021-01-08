B2C E-commerce Market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9% | eBay, ASOS, Rakuten

The global B2C E-commerce market is expected to witness a surge in demand, owing to the rising disposable income, global per capita income, and expanding internet penetration. B2C e-commerce refers to the online platform for providing services and products to the consumer directly from the business owners. At present, e-commerce is common, owing to its wide range in households globally. The Digital revolution has helped the B2C services to become an intrinsic part of the everyday lives of people globally. Global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, hitting an estimated USD 29 trillion, according to the latest numbers released today by UNCTAD. A similar surge was seen in the number of online shoppers, which jumped by 12% and stood at 1.3 billion people, or one-quarter of the world’s population. Convenience as well as The increase in shipping and distribution organizations is the major factor driving the growth of the overall online shopping industry.

Major Players in This Report Include,

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), eBay. Inc. (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Flipkart Internet Private Limited (India), macys.com (United States), Walmart Stores, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), priceline.com LLC. (United States), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan) and Otto Group (Germany)

Global B2C E-commerce Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. According to AMA, the Global B2C E-commerce market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9%.

Market Trend

The B2C e-commerce market has outperformed local manufacturers

The increasing use of social networks is further aggravating the demand for online purchasing of various products and services.

Market Drivers

The transparent deals before and after buying as well as rapid urbanization

The growing demand due to flexibility in buying products and cheap prices due to direct contact between sellers and buyers

Opportunities

The increase in penetration of internet services in untapped regions

The growing digital dependency and convenience of shopping on online platforms

Restraints

The increasing issues of online fraud attacks

Challenges

The growing concern regarding less reliability, and different tax system

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global B2C E-commerce market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The B2C E-commerce market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global B2C E-commerce is segmented by Type (B2C Retailers, Classifieds), Application (Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing & Footwear, Home Décor & Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology (Software), Others), Brand Type (Single Brand, Multi Brand), Product (Electronics, Digital Media, E-books, Consumer Goods, Others)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global B2C E-commerce market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in B2C E-commerce Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global B2C E-commerce Market

The report highlights B2C E-commerce market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in B2C E-commerce, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets B2C E-commerce Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

