Boom Trucks Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2019 to 2027

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global boom trucks market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a XploreMR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global boom trucks market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on boom trucks sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global boom trucks market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for boom trucks. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of boom truck manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the boom trucks market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

The global boom trucks market is segmented on the basis of product type, lifting capacity, boom length and region.

Product Type Lifting Capacity Boom length Application Region Behind the Cab Mount Less than 10 Metric Tons Less than 20 m Infrastructure North America Rear Mount 10 – 20 Metric Tons 20-30 m Commercial Construction Latin America Swing Seat 21 – 30 Metric Tons 31-40 m Power & Utility Europe 31 – 40 Metric Tons More than 40 m Industrial / Petrochemical APAC 41 – 50 Metric Tons Residential MEA More than 50 Metric Tons

Country-specific assessment on demand for boom trucks has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous boom trucks manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major competitors operating in the boom trucks market are Aichi Corporation, Altec Inc., Axion Lift, Bronto Skylift, CTE Group SPA and others.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the boom trucks market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the boom trucks market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as construction industry, utility sector, and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the boom trucks market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

