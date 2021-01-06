Specialty Adhesives Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Henkel, Permatex, Bostik

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Specialty Adhesives Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mannitol Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Specialty Adhesives. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M (United States),Dow Corning (United States),BASF SE (Germany),DuPont (United States),Henkel (Germany),H. B. Fuller (United States),Permatex (United States),Bostik (United States),Nexus Adhesives (Australia),W.F. Taylor, LLC (United States)

What isSpecialty Adhesives Market?

Adhesives are any substances that are capable of holding materials together in a functional manner by surface attachment that resists their separation. It may be found naturally or can be produced synthetically. Specialty adhesives are designed for specialized uses. They are used for many specialty applications, including electrical potting and encapsulation, theatrical and museum use, and MIL-SPEC adhesives. On 2nd May 2019, DowDuPont Specialty Products Division has introduced its new DOW CORNING MG 7-1020 Soft Skin Adhesive, the latest addition to a growing portfolio of solutions for skin-adhered medical devices.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Cyanoacrylates, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyurethanes, Acrylic, Others), Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Marine, Medical, Military, Others), Distribution Chanel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives

Market Drivers:

Rapid Rise in the Industrialization

High Demand from Various Industries Such As Construction, Packaging and Automotive Industry

Market Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

