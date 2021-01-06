Microcarrier Global Market Study Reveal explosive growth potential

Microcarrier is basically used to culture larger quantities of adherent cells in a fraction of the space of traditional static culture systems. They combine the advantages of traditional flask technology with those of suspension cultures. Currently, large scale expansion of cells using microcarriers may be achieved in bioreactors in a controlled environment, which allows precise control and monitoring of multiple parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen, and temperature. Rising use of the microcarrier in cell therapy is projected the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Latest research document on ‘Microcarrier’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),Merck KGaA (Germany),Corning Incorporated (United States),Danaher Corporation (United States),Sartorius AG (Germany),Lonza (Switzerland),Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States),Eppendorf AG (Germany),HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Cationic Microcarriers, Collagen-coated Microcarriers, Protein-coated Microcarriers, Untreated Microcarriers, Others), Application (Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, Biologics Manufacturing, Others), Consumables (Sera, Serum-Free Media), Equipment (Culture Vessels, Bioreactor, Cell Counter, Filtration System)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Significance of Microcarriers in Cell therapy

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines and Therapeutics

Rapid Growth of Biologics and Biosimilar Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Cell Biology Research

limitations in the production of high-density cell culture

Opportunities

Increasing Research and Development and Availability of Funding for Cell Therapy Research

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

