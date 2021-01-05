Digital Transformation In Retail Market Is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, IBM, SAP

Digital transformation in retail refers to digital technologies for the new business model in order to enhance customer experience and improved revenue streams. Further, it provides collaboration between multiple levels such as technologies, staff, and processes for the smooth operational process. Retail industry gradually shifting towards app and web-based services which offer an interactive user experience. Technological development to enhance retail operations with AI, cloud-based services and big data analytics expected to drive the digital transformation in the retail industry.

Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Google (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Salesforce (United States), EBay Inc. (United States), Flipkart Inc. (Singapore), Snapdeal.com (India) and Tesco Pvt. Ltd (United Kingdom)

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/71219-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market

Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Market Drivers

Rising Application of AI and Cloud-Based Technology in Retail Industry

Increasing Usage of Social Media and Digital Marketing for Improved Promotional Strategy

Emphasizing on Innovative Mobile Logistics System

Market Trend

Retailers Focusing on Personalized Promotions over Mobile Devices

Growing Adoption of Digital Signages and kiosk among Off-line Retailers

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Adopt New Technologies

Opportunities

Rising Demand of Cloud-Based Technology in Inventory and Supply Chain Management

Challenges

Difficulty in Integration of Application through an Application Program Interface (API)

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/71219-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Transformation In Retail market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Digital Transformation In Retail market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Digital Transformation In Retail is segmented by Type (Online Retail, Offline Retail), Application (Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others), Accesibility (Mobile Application, Website)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Transformation In Retail market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/71219-global-digital-transformation-in-retail-market

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Transformation In Retail Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market

The report highlights Digital Transformation In Retail market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Transformation In Retail, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



Buy Full Copy Global Digital Transformation In Retail Report 2020 @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=71219

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Digital Transformation In Retail Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport