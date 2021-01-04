Sodium Caseinate Market to Witness Stunning Growth: Erie Foods International,Fonterra Co-operative Group

Latest research document on ‘Sodium Caseinate’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Erie Foods International, Inc. (United States),Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand),FrieslandCampina DMV (The Netherlands),KASKAT Dairy (Poland),Hezheng hualong dairy co., LTD (China),HUALING DAIRY CO., LTD. (China),Prolactal GmbH (Austria),The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd (New Zealand),Rovita GmbH (Germany), Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd (India)

What isSodium Caseinate Market?

Sodium caseinate is synthesized from casein, a protein found in mammalian milk as well as in human milk. It is frequently used as a food additive owing to its stabilizing & emulsification properties. It is a superior quality milk protein, widely used for various pharmaceutical & food applications. Long lasting shelf life & high nutritional value make dried sodium caseinate highly popular around the globe. Sodium caseinate is synthesized by mixing sodium compound like sodium hydroxide with extracted casein. This mixture is then dried to make sodium caseinate powder. Rapidly growing demand for functional food & drink products mainly targeted to avoid the degradation of health or to improve the overall well-being of consumers. Rising demand for bakery and confectionary product among consumers is likely to impel the growth of global sodium caseinate market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Food Additive, Emulsifiers, Free Fat Stabilizers, Others), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Others), Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Consumption of Organic Products around the World

Growth Drivers

Rapid Growth in Urbanization among Emerging Economies

Changing Lifestyle Coupled With Growing Adaption Rate among Consumers

Rising Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Product

Restraints that are major highlights:

Whey Protein as a Substitute

Opportunities

Rising Preference for Protein & Vitality Bars, Dietary Supplements, & Multivitamin

Growing Opportunities from Untapped Markets

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

