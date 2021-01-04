Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: Areva Group,Babcock International,Studsvik

Latest research document on ‘Nuclear Decommissioning Service’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Areva Group (France),Babcock International (United Kingdom),Studsvik (Sweden),AECOM (United States),Westinghouse Electric (United States)

What isNuclear Decommissioning Service Market?

Nuclear decommissioning refers to the process whereby a nuclear facility is dismantled to the point. The presence of radioactive material necessitates processes that are potentially occupationally hazardous, time extensive, expensive and present environment risk that must be addressed to ensure radioactive materials are either transported elsewhere for storage.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Pressurized Water Reactor, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Boiling Water Reactor, Gas Cooled Reactor, Fast Breeder Reactor, Other Reactors), Application (Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, Entombment), Capacity (Below 100 MW, 100 – 1000 MW, Above 1000 MW), Strategy (Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, Entombment)

Market Influencing Trends:

International Cooperation for Nuclear Safety

Use of Robotics in Decommissioning Services

Growth Drivers

Accidents and Rising Political Pressure for Pre Closure

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Decommissioning

Opportunities

Aging Nuclear Power Plants

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

