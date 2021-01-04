Network Visibility Tool Market to see Huge Growth by 2025: Fireeye,Gigamon,SolarWinds Worldwide
Latest research document on ‘Network Visibility Tool’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fireeye, Inc. (United States),Gigamon (United States),SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States),Paessler AG (Germany),Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine) (United States),Ipswitch, Inc. (United States) ,Zabbix LLC (United States),Datadog (United States),Connectwise, LLC (United States),LogicMonitor, Inc. (United States) ,Op5 AB (Sweden) ,Ixia (United States),NETSCOUT (United States),APCON, Inc. (United States),Arista Networks (United States)
What isNetwork Visibility Tool Market?
The network visibility tools help to know everything within and moving through a network. These tools are used to keep a close and constant eye on network traffic, monitoring applications, network performance, managed network resources, and big data analytics, which in turn, requires effective and scalable data collection, aggregation, distribution, and delivery. According to a recent survey from Vanson Bourne, roughly two-thirds i.e. 67 percent of organizations say that network blind spots are one of the biggest challenges they face when trying to protect their data. This will create a huge opportunity for the network visibility tool in the coming years.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Application (Information Technology, Telecommunication, Government, BFSI, Other), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Technology (XFlow (sFlow, jFlow, NetFlow, IPFIX), Packet Sniffing, SNMP), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)
Market Influencing Trends:
Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Network Visibility Tools
Growth Drivers
Increasing Cyber Threat Attacks
Need for Ensuring Visibility and Access to Network Data Anywhere
Increasing Network Traffic as Work from Home is Highly Adopted due to Covid19 Pandemic
Restraints that are major highlights:
High Cost of Network Visibility Tool
Lack of Skilled Professionals
Opportunities
Reduce Network Hardware and Server Costs
Increasing Adoption of Automation in Network Monitoring
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
