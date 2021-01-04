Network Visibility Tool Market to see Huge Growth by 2025: Fireeye,Gigamon,SolarWinds Worldwide

Latest research document on ‘Network Visibility Tool’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fireeye, Inc. (United States),Gigamon (United States),SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States),Paessler AG (Germany),Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine) (United States),Ipswitch, Inc. (United States) ,Zabbix LLC (United States),Datadog (United States),Connectwise, LLC (United States),LogicMonitor, Inc. (United States) ,Op5 AB (Sweden) ,Ixia (United States),NETSCOUT (United States),APCON, Inc. (United States),Arista Networks (United States)

What isNetwork Visibility Tool Market?

The network visibility tools help to know everything within and moving through a network. These tools are used to keep a close and constant eye on network traffic, monitoring applications, network performance, managed network resources, and big data analytics, which in turn, requires effective and scalable data collection, aggregation, distribution, and delivery. According to a recent survey from Vanson Bourne, roughly two-thirds i.e. 67 percent of organizations say that network blind spots are one of the biggest challenges they face when trying to protect their data. This will create a huge opportunity for the network visibility tool in the coming years.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Information Technology, Telecommunication, Government, BFSI, Other), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Technology (XFlow (sFlow, jFlow, NetFlow, IPFIX), Packet Sniffing, SNMP), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)

Market Influencing Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Network Visibility Tools

Growth Drivers

Increasing Cyber Threat Attacks

Need for Ensuring Visibility and Access to Network Data Anywhere

Increasing Network Traffic as Work from Home is Highly Adopted due to Covid19 Pandemic

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Network Visibility Tool

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Reduce Network Hardware and Server Costs

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Network Monitoring

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Network Visibility Tool Market:

Chapter One : Global Network Visibility Tool Market Industry Overview

1.1 Network Visibility Tool Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Network Visibility Tool Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Network Visibility Tool Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Network Visibility Tool Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Network Visibility Tool Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Network Visibility Tool Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Network Visibility Tool Market Size by Type

3.3 Network Visibility Tool Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Network Visibility Tool Market

4.1 Global Network Visibility Tool Sales

4.2 Global Network Visibility ToolRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

