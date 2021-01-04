Electric Patient Lifts Market to Witness Stunning Growth: Hill-rom Holdings,Stryker,Invacare
Latest research document on ‘Electric Patient Lifts’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Hill-rom Holdings, Inc. (United States),Stryker (United States),Invacare (United States),Drive Medical (United States),GF Health (United States),NAUSICAA Medical (France),Liko (United States),Addus Homecare (United States),Handicare International (Sweden)
What isElectric Patient Lifts Market?
Electric Patient Lifts are lifts that are powered by a battery or AC electrical current. assistive devices designed to lift and transfer patients from one place to another (for example, chair to stretcher, or bed to bath). These are an integral part of hospitals, nursing, and home care settings. These are different from stairway chair lifts or elevators. Increase in demand for patient lift technologies is likely to make the patient lifts market highly lucrative for investment. Moreover, rise in the global geriatric & disabled populations, grants from governments & international organizations, technological advancements, rise in hospitalization rate due to increase in incidence of chronic diseases, and surge in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to boost demand for patient lifts during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Slings Type, Ceiling Hoists, Other), End Use (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Elderly Care facilities, Other End Users), Size (Medium, Large and Extra Large)
Market Influencing Trends:
Growing Penetration of Technology in Healthcare Sector
Growth Drivers
Rising Geriatric and Bariatric Populations
High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During the Manual Handling of Patients
Implementation of Regulations Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Personnel Against Manual Lifting
Restraints that are major highlights:
Lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling
Opportunities
Growing Patient Volume in Nursing Homes and Rising Demand for Home Healthcare
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Key Development Activities:
Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, manufacturing equipment innovation, core technology improvement and brand establishment.
