Comminution Pulp Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Domtar,Georgia-Pacific Manufacturing,International Paper

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Domtar Corp. (Canada),Georgia-Pacific Manufacturing Company (United States),International Paper (United States),Suzano Pulp and Paper (United States),UPM (Finland),Revolvy LLC (United States)

What isComminution Pulp Market?

Comminution pulp also called fluffy pulp is a type of chemical pulp made from fiber softwoods. Comminution pulp is used as a raw material in the absorbent core of personal care products such as feminine hygiene products, diapers etc. More than 80 percent of comminution pulp is used in baby diapers. It is obtained by digestion or cooking of wood with solutions of various chemicals and chemical processes used are sulfate (Kraft), sulfite and soda processes.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Diapers, Feminine Hygiene Products, Air-Laid Absorbent Toweling, Others), Raw Material (SBSK, NBSK)

Market Influencing Trends:

Shift towards Environment-Friendly Chemicals

Growth Drivers

High Demand from Personal Care Product Manufacturers

Increasing Applications in the Air-Laid Products

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuations in the Prices of the Raw Material

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Various Industrial Applications

Increasing Demand from End-User Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

