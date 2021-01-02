Metal Floor Drain Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Zurn Industries, ACO, McWane

Metal floor drain are the plumbing fixtures designed to install in the floor to serve the purpose of removing wastewater from floor areas and discharge the water directly into the sewer and wastewater systems. Increase in number of building & construction activities across the globe and high demand from household and commercial sectors are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in raw material prices may restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market owing to increase in industrial and domestic applications of the metal floor drain.

Latest released the research study on Global Metal Floor Drain Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Metal Floor Drain Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Metal Floor Drain. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aliaxis Group (Belgium),Zurn Industries (United States),Watts Water Technologies (United States),ACO (Germany),Hongli Sanitary Ware (China),Geberit (Switzerland),Hongxing Manufacturing Group Ltd. (China),McWane (United States),Jayna (India),KESSEL AG (Germany).

Market Drivers:

High Demand from Infrastructure Development Sector Owing to Increase in Construction Activities

Increasing Awareness of Hygiene and Sanitary among People

Market Influencing Trends:

Ecoguss Drains are in trend which combines the advantages of polymer (low weight and no corrosion) with those of cast iron (sound protection and heat resistance)

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Product owing to Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Rusting Problem Using Metal Floor Drain

Opportunities

Government Initiatives and Policies for Hygiene and Sanitation

Increasing Number of Industries across the Globe

The Global Metal Floor Drain Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Copper, Others), Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Shape (Round, Rectangular, Other), Size (2 inch, 4 inch, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Metal Floor Drain Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Metal Floor Drain Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

