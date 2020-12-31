Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IOActive, IBM, AlertEnterprise

Smart grid cybersecurity is a national concern in the electric sector across the globe. It provides protection against cyber threats that affect the users in the smart grid network worldwide. The concern is growing as the power utility sector becomes increasingly exchange of information technology that takes place via communication infrastructure. For instance, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) used critical infrastructure protection (CIP) method for security solutions in securing the grid. Grid modernization is overhauling the energy industry, creating better visualization and control for operators According to AMA, the Global Smart Grid Cyber Security market is expected to see growth rate of 9.7%

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Grid Cyber Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Grid Cyber Security. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), IOActive (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), AlertEnterprise (United States), AlienVault Inc. (United States), Black and Veatch (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), McAfee-Intel (United States), Honeywell (Elster) (United States), Entergy (United States), HP (United States) and N-Dimension Solutions (Canada).

Market Trend

Increasing Number of Connected Vehicles for Smart & Efficient Transportation

A Rapid Development of Smart Cities Across the Globe

Continuous Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Market Drivers

Increased Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks

Increasing Modernization of Grids and Global Development of Smart Grids

Need to Comply with Standards and Regulations

Restraints

Dearth of Security Awareness Among Smart Grid Stakeholders

Opportunities

Rapid Evolution of Smart Grid in Both Developing and Developed Countries

Integrated Offering of Smart Grid IT and Cybersecurity Solutions

Challenges

Increasing Data Breaches Worldwide

Lack of Proper Cyber Security Standards Over Time

The Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Endpoint security, Network security, Application security, Database security), Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Service Type (Professional services, Consulting, Support and maintenance, Managed services), Solution Type (Antivirus Installation, Firewall Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security and vulnerability management, Others (Fraud Detection, Encryption, Data Loss Detection, Other)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Grid Cyber Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Grid Cyber Security Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Grid Cyber Security

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Grid Cyber Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart Grid Cyber Security Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

