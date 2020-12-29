Paper Pigments Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players – Imerys, Ashapura Minechem, KaMin

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Paper Pigments’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Omya International AG (Switzerland),BASF SE (Germany),Imerys S.A.(France),Minerals Technologies Inc. (United States),Ashapura Minechem Ltd (India),Kemira Oyj (Finland),The Chemours Company (United States),Thiele Kaolin Company (United States),KaMin LLC. / CADAM (United States)

What is Paper Pigments Market?

Paper pigments, fine, inorganic elements that are added to color, fill, or coat paper. Pigments like titanium dioxide and calcium carbonate are used as fillers & coatings in papermaking. These paper pigments are applied together with a binder, which supports in adhesion of pigment particles to paper fibers. These can be mainly divided into black, white, & colored pigments, and are available in a variety of types. Paper is mainly coated to enhance its printability. Pigmentation of paper coatings is only one of the limited interlocking variables which impact the last print quality. Growing demand for paper in the packaging industry is one key driver contributing to the growth of global paper pigments market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Calcium Carbonate (GCC and PCC), Kaolin (Hydrous Kaolin and Calcined Kaolin), Others (Talc, Titanium Dioxide, and Gypsum)), Application (Coated Paper (Satin-Coated Paper, Gloss-Coated Paper, Dull-Coated Paper, Matte-Coated Paper, and Cast-Coated Paper), Uncoated Paper (Woven or Smooth Uncoated Paper, Laid Uncoated Paper, and Linen Uncoated Paper))

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Inclination Towards Sustainable, Ecological & Energy Saving Coating Systems

Growth Drivers:

Growing Demand for Paper in the Packaging Industry

Constant Demand for Uncoated Paper

Increased Demand in Developing Nations

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Efficiency in the Recycling of Paper

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

