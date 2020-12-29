Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants OsteoMed, Invibio, BIOTEK

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Orthopedic Trauma Devices’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Zimmer Biomet (United States),Globus Medical (United States),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Smith & Nephew Plc (United Kingdom),Stryker Corporation (United States),B. Braun (Germany),Colfax Corporation (United States),OsteoMed (United States),Invibio (United Kingdom),BIOTEK (India)

What is Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market?

Orthopedic trauma devices play a vital role in the surgical treatment of traumatic orthopedic injuries. A growing number of traumatic orthopedic injury cases and rising demand for the advanced facilities in orthopedic trauma, and surgery centers is expected to drive the market demand over the forecasted period. Technological advancements in orthopedic trauma devices and flexible trauma fixation devices are trending in the global market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Internal Fixation Trauma Devices (Screws, Plates, Nails, Patient-specific Implants, and Others), External Fixation Trauma Devices (Rigid Casts, Unilateral Frames, Circular Frames, and Others )), Material (Bioabsorbable Materials (Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polylactic Acid (PLA), and others), Non-absorbable Materials (Titanium, Stainless Steel, and Others)), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Centers, Emergency Departments, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in the Orthopedic Trauma Device

Growth Drivers:

Increase in Road Accidents and Severe Fracture Incidences Worldwide

Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

