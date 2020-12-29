Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Worth Observing Growth | Shimadzu, Hitachi, Orthoscan

Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that shows a continuous x-ray image on a monitor like an x-ray movie. Fluoroscopy equipment allowed to pass the x-ray beam passed through the body. The image is transmitted to a monitor so that the movement of a body part or of an instrument or contrast agent through the body can be seen in detail. It is used for a wide variety of examinations and procedure to diagnose or treat patients. Fluoroscopy equipment gaining popularity due to benefits such as high image quality, reduced time, minimal risk, higher visibility etc.

GE Healthcare (United States), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Orthoscan Inc. (United States), Carestream Health, Inc. (United States) and Hologic, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), ADANI Systems Inc. (Belarus), Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and FUJIFILM Medical Systems (United States).

AMA published a new study on the Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).

Market Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Awareness among the People

Market Trend

Continuous Innovations in the Medical Technologies

Restraints

Exposure to the Radiations

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Interventional Radiology Procedures

Increasing Number of Hospitals, Clinics and Health Care Facilities in Developing Countries

Challenges

Radiations Related Risks Associated With Fluoroscopy

High Cost of the Equipment

Stringent Regulatory Process

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Analyst at AMA have minutely considered analysis of operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments of key and emerging players and how they are affected by COVID-19 and economic slowdown worldwide.

The Global Fluoroscopy Equipment is segmented by Type (Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, Mobile C-arms), Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management and Trauma, Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Mobile Imaging Centers, Others)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

