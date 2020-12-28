Biostimulants Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | BASF, Biolchim, Novozymes

The rise in demand for sustainable farming practices, growth in research on cost-effective production processes is driving the Global biostimulant market. Biostimulant act as catalysts to improve the plant quality, quantity, growth and the end yield and enhance the overall crop production and disease resistance. Biostimulant also help in improving microflora, which in turn improves nutrient uptake by plants. They increase antioxidant activity and reduce plant stress against the environment and various diseases. The hormones in plants stimulate growth, root development, and cell enlargement thereby aiding the vigor and overall health of the plant. Biostimulant are emerging as an essential component in sustainable agricultural practices. According to AMA, the Global Biostimulants market is expected to see growth rate of 12.25%.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Global Biostimulants Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Biostimulants market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Biostimulants Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are BASF SE (Germany), Sapec Group (Spain), Biolchim S.P.A (Italy), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (United States), Valagro Group (Italy), Koppert B.V.(Netherlands), Italpollina SAP (Italy), Biostadt India Limited., Arysta Life Sciences (Japan) and ISAGRO Group (Italy). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like FMC Corp. (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland) and Biostadt (India).

Market Drivers

Growing organic food industry and emphasizing revitalizing degraded soil

Rising awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of biostimulants

Increased adoption of sustainable farming methods.

Market Trend

Expansion of organic food industry and rising popularity of organic farming resulting in high demand of biostimulants

Consumer demand for ‘softer’ agriculture practices

Restraints

Low awareness about advantages of biostimulants products in the market may slow down the market growth.

Opportunities

Evolving technologies focusing on water and soil treatment

Focus on increasing soil fertility along with improving productivity of farms and increasing plant tolerance may provide opportunities to the market.

Challenges

Climatic conditions affecting the crop productivity will pose a big challenge for the market.

Global Biostimulants the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Biostimulants Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

The Global Biostimulants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Extract-Based Biostimulants, Acid-Based Biostimulants, Seaweed Extracts, Others), Application (Foliar, Soil, Seed), Active Ingredients (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acid, Protein Hydrolysates, Seaweed Extracts, Others), Origin (Natural Biostimulants, Biosynthetic Biostimulants), Form (Dry, Liquid), Crop Type (Cereals, Oil seeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals, Others)

Geographically World Global Biostimulants markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Biostimulants markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Biostimulants Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Biostimulants Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Biostimulants market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Biostimulants Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Biostimulants; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Biostimulants Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Biostimulants market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

…………….

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Biostimulants market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Biostimulants market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Biostimulants market?

What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.

