Pore Strips Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Boscia, Sephora, Boots

Key Players in This Report Include,

P&G (United States),Unilever (United Kingdom),Kao Corporation (Japan),Earth Therapeutics (United States),Boscia (United States),Sephora (France),Boots (United Kingdom),Ulta Beauty (United States),Walgreen Co. (United States),Panjiva (United States)

What is Pore Strips Market?

Pore strips are made of adhesives on one side which are used for removing blackheads. These are caused due to oxidization of oil in the pore when exposed to air. The adhesives in the pore strips helps in taking off the black heads and clears the pores. However, it does not work for the individuals with allergies. Growing awareness about the healthy facial skin and skin problems are driving the market pore strips.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by End Users (Salon, Homes), Distribution Channel (Online, Departmental stores, Convenience Stores), Ingredients (Charcoal, Silica, Tea-Tree Oil, Others)

Market Trends:

Changing Consumer’s Lifestyle

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of blackheads are fuelling the market growth. The increasing pollution levels affects the skin health as they fill the pores with dirt and harmful pesticides. In addition, the skin care products such as face wash are not effective in removing the dirt. Also, the hectic schedules of young population is contributing towards the growth of market.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Shortcomings of Pore Strips may hamper the Skin Health

Stiff Competition among the Players

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Pore Strips Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

