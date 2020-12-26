Mirror Coatings Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Ferro Corporation, Arkema, Pearl Nano

Mirror coatings are protective coatings used to shield against chemical corrosion, abrasion, rusting, scratching, and others for mirror coatings products. Resin type such as polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and others are used for mirror coatings. Substrate used includes silver, as well as aluminium. Mirror coating is used for concentrating solar power, concentrating photovoltaic and solar thermal installations. Increasing use of mirror coating particularly in architectural and construction sectors have expected to grow mirror coating market with healthy CAGR. Hence, coating suppliers are investing more in research and development. For instance, in 2016, 3M had invested approximately 1.6 billion in research and development for coating segment only. Also, it has been observed that, rising demand from Asian countries and automotive sector for mirror coating is likely to boost market globally.

Latest released the research study on Global Mirror Coatings Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mirror Coatings Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mirror Coatings. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are FENZI S.p.A Via Trieste Zona Industriale (Italy),Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico),Ferro Corporation (United States),Arkema (France),The Sherwin-Williams (United States),Glas TrÃ¶sch (Switzerland),Diamon-Fusion International, Inc (United States),CASIX, INC (China),Mader (Australia),Pearl Nano (United States).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Architectural Glass & Mirror particularly in Residential and Commercial Buildings

High Demand from APAC

Rising Focus on Concentrated Solar Power

Market Influencing Trends:

The increasing use of mirror coatings in solar power and the growing need of sustainable mirror coatings which are eco-friendly is expected to boost growth of the market over forecast period

Growing Use in Automotive & Transportation Sector

Restraints that are major highlights:

Disadvantages of Water Based Mirror Coatings

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Natural, Low-Voc, and Sustainable Mirror Coatings

The Global Mirror Coatings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative, Solar Power (Concentrated Solar Power Systems, CSP Considerations), Other), Substrate (Aluminum, Silver), Technology (Water-Based Coatings, Advantages of Water-Based Coatings, Solvent-Based Coatings, Nanotechnology-Based Coatings), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alky)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Mirror Coatings Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

