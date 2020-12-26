Flywheel Energy Storage Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Beacon Power, Active Power, Langley Holdings

Flywheel energy storage utilizes an electric motor to rotate the flywheel at a high speed so that the electrical power is converted into mechanical power and stored, and as per the requirement flywheels drive generators to generate power. Flywheel energy storage market is expected to grow in the future due to rising demand for back up energy sources and growth in the automobile sector. Government taking the high initiative to promote advanced energy storage will boost the market in the forecasted period.

Latest released the research study on Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Flywheel Energy Storage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Flywheel Energy Storage. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Active Power Inc. (United States),Beacon Power (United States),Calnetix Technologies, LLC (United States),Acumentrics (United States),Piller Group GmbH (Germany),POWERTHRU (United States),PowerTree Pvt.Ltd (India),Siemens AG (Germany),Langley Holdings plc (United Kingdom),VYCON (United States),NRStor Inc.( Canada).

Market Drivers:

Rapid Industrialisation and High Demand for Back-Up Power Sources such as Unintrumpted Power Supply in Emerging Countries

Growth in Automobile Sector in Developing Countries

Market Influencing Trends:

Government Initiative for Advanced Energy Storage

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Initial Investment cost

Opportunities

Upsurging Data Center Construction in Both Developed and Developing Countries

Growing Commercial Centers

The Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Transportation, Distributed Energy Generation, Motor Sports, Data Centers, Others), Component (Steel, Carbon-Fiber, Rotors, Other)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

