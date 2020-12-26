A study published on Global Assembly Machine Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are EMAG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bystronic Maschinen AG (Switzerland), Gefit Group (Italy), Extol, Inc. (United States), A UNO TEC S.R.L. (Italy), FANUC Corporation (Japan), RNA Automation Limited (United Kingdom), Humard Automation SA (Switzerland), Intec Automation, Inc. (United States), Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing Coop (United States), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Haumiller Engineering Co (United States), Hindustan Automation (India), Mondragon Assembly S.Coop. (Spain) and Norwalt Design Inc. (United States).

Brief Overview on Assembly Machine

Assembly Machine is an industrial equipment that is used in assembling a wide range of products in various designs and models. These machines are used to build larger to smaller units of products such as computer chips, cars, and electronic as well as industrial equipment. These machines are controlled through a specialized computer program that provides the instructions to machines in the production process. The rapidly increasing industrial automation has increased market demand. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Assembly Machine market may see a growth rate of 5.5%.

Market Growth Drivers

Ongoing Technological Advancements in the Machinery

Presence of Safety And Compliance Standards for Worker Safety

Growing Demand for Personal Care Products Globally

Influencing Trend

Demand for Custom Assembly Machines

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

High Cost of Assembly Machine

Opportunities

Rising Demand to Improve the Product Quality by Eliminating Errors and Reducing Variability

Growing Demand for Fully Automatic Assembly Machine

Challenges

Need for High Capital Investment for Setting Up Plants in Developing Markets

The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

by Type (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic), Application (Automotive, Cosmetics, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Other), Methods (Permanent Joint, Disassembly)

