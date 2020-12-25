What are the GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox One?

With the emergence of GTA 5 as one of the most sought out games of 2020, you would definitely want to double your chances to do better with the help of cheat codes. As you round about Los Santos, you could just use the suitable cheat code according to your present situation. To incorporate the cheat codes for your Xbox One, you just have to input the correct button presses on your controller.

Among the list of the cheat codes that will maximize the fun level, we have made a list to help you with it.

Player character cheats in GTA 5:

Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Vehicle Cheats in GTA 5:

Spawn Buzzard: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Weapon cheats and others in GTA 5:

Weapons: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LBSuper JumpLEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RTMoon GravityLEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Explosive Melee: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Game modifiers and weather cheats in GTA 5:

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Slidey Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

As Rockstar Games has incorporated the varied cheat codes into its marquee title: Grand Theft Auto, you can choose the suitable code from the catalogue while playing GTA 5 on your Xbox One.