Intelligent Transportation System Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Thales Group, TomTom, Cubic

Latest released the research study on Global Intelligent Transportation System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Intelligent Transportation System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Intelligent Transportation System Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Thales Group (France),Siemens AG (Germany),Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland),Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria),TomTom International B.V. (Netherlands),Cubic Corporation (United States),Q-Free ASA (Norway),EFKON GmbH (Austria),FLIR Systems, Inc. (United States),Denso Corporation (Japan).

What is Intelligent Transportation System Market?

Intelligent transportation system provides services for different modes of transport and traffic management. It enables the user to choose a safer, coordinated and smarter transport network. The technologies such as emergency services during an accident, cameras to enforce traffic laws are used in this system. Additionally, some systems uses RFID radio wave to conduct signals. The intelligent transport systems comprised of wireless and traditional communications and technologies. It has wide range of benefits such as saving time, environmental and economic efficiency which is fueling the market growth. According to United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the market of Intelligent Transport System was expected to reach USD 38.68 billion by 2020. Further, According to Ministry of road transport and Highways, road transport accounts for 87% of passenger traffic and 60% of freight traffic in India.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Traffic management, Environment protection, Freight management, Public transport, Road safety and security, Automotive telematics, Road user charging, Parking management), Vehicle type (Emergency vehicle, Commercial vehicle, Transit vehicle, Maintenance and Construction vehicle), System (Advanced Traveler Information System, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Interaction and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Interaction, Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS), Commercial Vehicle Operation, ITS ‐ Enabled Transportation Pricing System), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)

Market Trends:

Increasing Sales of Vehicles is leading to Congestion in Traffic

Rising Technological Developments in Developing Economies

Growth Drivers:

Government Initiatives towards the Implementation of Latest Technology in Transport

Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization

Government initiatives for development of smart cities

Market Restraints:

The travel ban due to COVID 19 has brought trucks and other means of transport to standstill. Also many countries have closed their borders which is resulting in sharp reduction in transport demand. This factor is having negative impact on the Intelligent transportation system market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Transportation System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Intelligent Transportation System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Intelligent Transportation System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Intelligent Transportation System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Intelligent Transportation System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

